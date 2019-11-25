DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s minimum wage will increase according to a new ordinance voted on by city councilors on Monday night. The new law was backed by Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilwoman Robin Kniech.
Once signed, the ordinance will take effect Jan. 1, 2020. It incrementally increases the minimum wage to almost $16/hour by 2022.
The new law will affect 90,000 people living and working in Denver.
“This increase to Denver’s minimum wage will provide a little bit of relief for those who are struggling the most – families who must choose between putting food on the table and paying rent or buying medicine,” Hancock said.
Under the ordinance, Denver’s minimum wage will go up to:
• $12.85 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020;
• $14.77 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021;
• $15.87 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022; and
• Annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index each year thereafter.
The city’s auditor’s office says they will help employers and employees navigate the changes.
“The new minimum wage is going to impact thousands of people’s lives,” Auditor O’Brien said. “My team and I are working to make the process as accessible and user-friendly as possible to both employees and employers.”
They will help those who have complaints about contractor minimum wages.
Anyone will be able to submit a minimum wage complaint under the new citywide law starting Jan. 1. Complaints can be anonymous. At the start of the year, complaints can be sent to Denver Labor via email at wagecomplaints@denvergov.org. They can also call our analysts at 720-913-5039.