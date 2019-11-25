DENVER (CBS4) – A storm with the potential of making travel impossible in some areas will hit Colorado fast and hard late Monday before quickly exiting the state on Tuesday. A WINTER STORM WARNING starts at 8 p.m. Monday and continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of northeast Colorado including the entire Denver metro area.

The storm is expected to bring at least 6 to 16 inches of snow to the Denver metro area and even higher amounts to the north areas north and northwest. The Fort Collins, Loveland, and Longmont areas and the foothills of Boulder and Larimer Counties could see close to 2 feet of snow in some areas.

In addition to the snow, there will be gusty winds Monday night and Tuesday that will cause blowing and drifting snow especially on the Eastern Plains. Near blizzard conditions are possible.

The mountains will also get snow but amounts could be somewhat less than the Front Range. The mountains of Summit County and I-70 mountain corridor between Georgetown and Vail Pass should see 8 to 15 inches of snow. Meanwhile locations west of Copper Mountain are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for 9 to 14 inches of snow by late Tuesday.

Farther south the San Juan mountains are also under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for 5-10 inches of snow Monday night into Tuesday.

The storm clears Colorado Tuesday evening allowing for clearing skies and very cold temperatures. Low temperatures in the Denver metro area Wednesday morning will be in the single digits. Wednesday and Thanksgiving will be dry but chilly. Then another storm hits Colorado on Friday and Saturday. At this time it appears snowfall will be less with that storm compared to what fall Monday night and Tuesday.