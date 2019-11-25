DENVER (CBS4) – Surrounded by kids at this Big Brothers Big Sisters event, one big kid stands out — Broncos offensive lineman, Dalton Risner. When Dalton speaks, people listen, and it is easy to see why.

Dalton makes an impact. That is easily seen on the field any given game day. He’s an impressive player; he’s just a rookie.

But what kind of mark does he hope to leave off the field?

“I’m a small town kid that always believed in myself. Someone that has a tender heart. I get on the football field, and I’m not so tender, but that’s how it should be. But, when I get off that field I have a tender heart. I care for other people. And I love Jesus more than anybody in the world,” Dalton said. “My momma comes second, my girlfriend and my family.”

His message is simple, just be kind. Treat others as you want to be treated, and it’s no secret his faith is his foundation. It is so important to him he wears it for all to see.

He has scripture tattooed all over his body. He hopes it invites people to ask questions.

He loves to share his faith and says there’s no doubt in his mind his main purpose in this life is to testify to others.

Dalton knows and appreciates the gift he’s been given of being in the spotlight — getting to play in the NFL. And while he hopes to have long career with the team he grew up watching and loving, he is building his life on who he is, not what he does.

”I hope if anyone remembers me they say, ‘Hey, Dalton that Denver Bronco, he was a pretty good football player, but way above that he was good to every single person he met.’ And that ‘he had an impact on people,’ way long after I’m gone down here on this earth.”