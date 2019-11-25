GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Curtis Chan Clark, 47, stood before a Jefferson County District Court judge Monday and received 20 years in prison for his brutal assault of another man while the pair was camping in the high country.
Clark was a friend and co-worker of the man whom he beat with an axe on June 18.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a campsite in the 20600 block of Redskin Creek Road, about four miles south of the town of Buffalo Creek.
The 38-year-old victim was found motionless on the ground, suffering from broken facial bones, a ruptured ear drum, and facial lacerations.
According to a press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, people camping nearby saw the Clark with an axe and the victim on the ground. One man reportedly yelled at Clark, charged him, and eventually disarmed him.
Clark attempted to strike the good samaritan with the axe, too.
The first victim was flown from the area by helicopter and survived the attack, but still suffers permanent damage.
Clark pleaded guilty in October to First Degree Assault, Attempted First Degree Assault, both felonies, and two other violent crime counts.