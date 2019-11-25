(CBS4) – Many schools are off this holiday week in Colorado, but for those that are still holding classes in the early part of the week, the upcoming snowstorm is having an effect. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Monday night and continues through 5 p.m. Tuesday for all of northeast Colorado including the entire Denver metro area.
The University of Northern Colorado announced on Monday morning that they will cancel all classes after noon on Monday and they will be closed on Tuesday. They had been scheduled to have classes on Monday and Tuesday this week. University administrators wrote on Facebook that they “encourage students to travel safely home.” They also wrote “Stay safe and warm, UNC Bears! Have a great, well-deserved break!”
⚠️❄️: UNC is canceling classes today, Monday, Nov. 25, that start after 12 p.m. to encourage students to travel safely home. The university will remain open for regular business. UNC will be CLOSED on Tuesday due to severe weather: https://t.co/QuE4dHQmJQ #COwx #UNCBears
— Univ. of Northern Colorado (@UNC_Colorado) November 25, 2019
School districts that are holding classes this week include the Cherry Creek School District (Monday & Tuesday only) and Poudre School District (Monday & Tuesday only), among others.
See the full list of school closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/.