DENVER (CBS4)– The Brown Palace turned its annual champagne cascade into a fundraiser. This year, the event benefited Make-A-Wish Colorado.
That meant Make-A-Wish ambassador Edward, got to flip the switch to light the chandelier.
Edward, 5, is in remission.
“He loves to be silly, he loves to play games, he brings us a lot of happiness,” said Edward’s dad Derek, “Every day we feel fortunate that he’s able to be here with us.”
“Were it not for Ambassador Edward, I don’t know how we’d get that switch flipped to light the chandelier,” said Brown Palace pianist John Kite.
This is the second year the Brown Palace has turned the champagne cascade event into a charity benefit.