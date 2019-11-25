WEATHER ALERTSnowstorm will hit Colorado fast and hard late Monday
Brittany Bowlen, Denver Broncos News

DENVER (CBS4) – Brittany Bowlen will once again work with the Broncos starting next Monday. In a news release Monday morning the Broncos say Bowlen will be working with the team as the vice president of strategic initiatives.

Brittany Bowlen

Brittany Bowlen (credit: CBS)

She’ll play a part in strategy, overlooking the South Development Project and improving fan experiences, among other tasks.

President and CEO Joe Ellis released a statement saying Bowlen is working towards earning the right to succeed her father and this is the next step in that process.

