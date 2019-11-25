



– Aidan Atkinson, the starting quarterback at Fairview High School, appeared in a Boulder courtroom in his sex assault case on Monday. Atkinson, 18, appeared before a judge wearing an orange-striped jumpsuit.

The football star turned himself in on Nov. 22 and was booked into the Boulder County Jail on nine sex related charges after a months-long investigation.

With Atkinson’s parents standing behind him in court, the judge ordered released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Atkinson was told he can have no contact with anyone designated as a victim in this case. He is also forbidden to have any unsupervised contact with females under 18.

Boulder police say the criminal behavior took place on a party bus in 2018, at which time Atkinson was a juvenile, and they launched their investigation after someone came forward three months ago. There were multiple female victims, and they were all juveniles, according to police.

CBS4 is using Atkinson’s name because of the seriousness of the crimes and because he is now 18, an adult.

The alleged incident occurred in September of last year, but no victims came forward until August of this year.

A spokesperson for the Boulder Valley School District told CBS4 last week, in alignment with board policy, Atkinson is being placed in an appropriate alternative educational opportunity until the court proceedings are complete.

Atkinson committed to play football in college at Northwestern University.

Boulder police requests that anyone who can help them with their investigation contact one of these two detectives:

– Kara Wills, (303) 441-3482

– Sarah Cantu, (303) 441-4382

People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimeshurt.com.