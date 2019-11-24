(HOODLINE) – Want to know where to go for meditation in Denver? Here are the top-rated meditation centers in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings.
Yoga of the Mind
8 E. First Ave., Speer
Yoga of the Mind is Denver’s favorite meditation center by the numbers, with five stars out of 23 reviews on ClassPass and 2,477 fans on Facebook.
“Yoga of the Mind’s mission is to expand peace and self-awareness in individuals and in the world,” explains the business’ ClassPass profile. “Their classroom is an intimate setting that accommodates 15 students.”
Kundalini Yoga
3401 W. 29th Ave., West Highland
Also among Denver’s favorites is Kundalini Yoga, with 4.7 stars out of 152 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of one review on Yelp and 1,317 fans on Facebook. It’s the top meditation outlet in the entire Denver metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.
“Kundalini Yoga, as taught by Yogi Bhajan, is considered the most comprehensive of yoga traditions, combining meditation, mantra, physical exercises and breathing techniques,” states the business’ ClassPass profile. “Kundalini Yoga is also known as the yoga of awareness; its focus is on self-awareness and delivering an experience of your highest consciousness.”
Reiki with Yarra
2916 Irving St., West Highland
With five stars out of 10 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of one review on Yelp and 260 fans on Facebook, Reiki with Yarra has garnered plenty of local fans.
According to the business’ ClassPass profile, “Reiki is energy-healing, and works on your physical, emotional, energetic and spiritual bodies to balance and restore your energy. Sessions are extremely relaxing, and heal gently and powerfully at the same time.”
Article provided by Hoodline.