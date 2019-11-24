DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver Pioneers are collecting new toys for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.
“So we collect toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. We collect for ages 6 to 18, we don’t want to forget about those teens. It’s just a great way to give back,” said Ciara McCabe, a senior on the Cheer Squad.
There will be new toy donations bins at every Pioneers home event through Dec. 16. Each toy donated will qualify for a free ticket voucher to the Denver gymnastics meet on Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Ball State & Air Force.
11/16/19 – Men’s Basketball vs Western Colorado university
11/16/19 – Men’s Hockey vs North Dakota
11/21/19 – Women’s Basketball vs Colorado Christian – 7:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium
11/22/19 – Hockey vs Western Michigan – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena
11/23/19 – Hockey vs Western Michigan – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena
11/29/19 – Women’s Basketball Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic – 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium
11/30/19 – Women’s Basketball Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic – 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium
12/3/19 – Men’s Basketball vs Jackson State – 7 p.m. Magness Arena
12/4/19 – Women’s Basketball vs Northern Colorado – 7 p.m. Hamilton Gymnasium
12/10/19 – Men’s Basketball vs New Mexico State – 7 p.m. Magness Arena
12/13/19 – Hockey vs Colorado College – 7:07 p.m. Magness Arena
12/14/19 – MBB vs Air Force – 1 p.m. Magness Arena
12/16/19 – WBB vs Southern Utah – 11 a.m. Hamilton Gymnasium
12/21/19 – MBB vs Wyoming – 1 p.m. Magness Arena
The Denver Cheerleading Squad will also hold a Community Shop ‘n Drop on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Cheerleaders will be at the circle drive on the north side of the Ritchie Center so that drivers can just pull up and drop off a new toy donation.
“We get a lot of toys. It’s always a great time. The drop off is always so fun every single year. It’s amazing, it really is,” McCabe told CBS4.
CBS4 is proud to partner with the Pioneers to a make sure that every Boys & Girls Club member gets a gift during the holidays. CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29 with collection bins at participating King Soopers stores, the CBS4 Studios on Lincoln St., and the VooDoo Donuts on S. Broadway.