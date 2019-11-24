  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died near 36th Avenue and Elm Street. They responded to a vehicle Sunday morning.

They say the man’s body was found inside. The only additional information police released is they are investigating this as a homicide.

