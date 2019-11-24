Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died near 36th Avenue and Elm Street. They responded to a vehicle Sunday morning.
#DPD Officers are present in the 3600 Blk of Elm Street in regard to a Homicide investigation. The single victim, who was located in a vehicle, appears to be an Adult Male. Additional information will be provided as available. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/Z8fc4MumAk
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 24, 2019
They say the man’s body was found inside. The only additional information police released is they are investigating this as a homicide.