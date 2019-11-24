Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Epworth Foundation hosted its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution on Saturday. The tradition started more than 50 years ago by “Daddy Bruce Randolph.”
He would feed many families in need on Thanksgiving. Since his passing, the Epworth Foundation continued the tradition.
They provide thousands of families with baskets of food which each feed about eight people.
Organizers say 5,250 boxes were given out, and another 250 boxes will be delivered to those who could not make it to the giveaway.
