Comments
MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Guinness world record for the largest, simultaneous car tire burnout was removed from a Colorado group. The burnout happened at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison in August.
KBPI morning show host Willie B. says Guinness rested the record over environmental concerns around burnout records in October. In a letter to Willie B, Guinness says they do no want to encourage “emission of damaging gases.”
They went on further to say, “They have determined that because this record was rested for environmental concerns, we cannot accept any further attempts, with no exceptions. As a result of this, we must disqualify your attempt at this time.”
The decision to rescind the record is being appealed.