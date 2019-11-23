DENVER (CBS4) – Each year, for the last 33 years, employees from the law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and their families have helped Volunteers of America put together Thanksgiving baskets for those in need.

“I love the camaraderie that it brings to the office and what it can do for the community,” said Stephanie Duggan.

She has participated every year since she started working for the firm nearly 17 years ago.

“I love seeing everybody outside of the office together as a group doing this and just the fact that we can help the community is huge for us,” she said.

“They are able to get this done in just a few hours. Without their help it would take forever. It might not even be doable,” said Vanessa Clark with Volunteers of America. “When the community comes together in such a powerful way, it’s wonderful to see and it’s really the best of Denver, I think.”

With efficiency that comes from experience, the assembly line churns out 1,500 Thanksgiving baskets; each meal feeds about six people.

“I hope that the people who receive the food know that they are thought of and that they are cared about,” said Clark.

For Duggan, it’s a tradition of gratitude and serving others.

“I am so grateful and proud and thankful to work with such an awesome group of people who pull together and help those in need,” she said. “I just hope we have many more years of getting together and doing this for the Volunteers of America and the families.”

The meals will be handed out to those with special vouchers from Volunteers of America or their affiliates. If you didn’t get a voucher, but are still in need of a meal, Volunteers of America will provide a free hot meal on Thanksgiving Day at Jackson’s Denver, which is located across from Coors Field.