LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – A man in Lone Tree was cleared in the shooting death of one of his neighbors in October. Justin Chaney confronted his neighbor’s boyfriend because he didn’t think he should have access inside the building.
The two men started fighting and then Chaney pulled out a gun. The neighbor, Kelly Kiess, came out with a gun and pointed it at Chaney.
He shot and killed her. The office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District called it an act of self defense.
“Ms. Keiss had the right to pull the gun in self defense of her boyfriend, but Mr. Chaney also, unfortunately, had the right to turn and fire on her when he had a gun pointed in his face,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Gary Dawson.
The boyfriend was originally charged with assault, but those charges have been dropped.