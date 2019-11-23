LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Joe Margotte, founder of the restaurant Chicago on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood has passed away at age 88. The restaurant is a magnet for expatriate Chicagoans in search of an Italian beef sandwich or Vienna hot dogs.
The restaurant is recognizable from the outside for its scoreboard for the Cubs, White Sox, and Rockies.
The inside is filled with Chicago memorabilia from Bozo the Clown, the Blues Brothers, photos of Chicago Bears greats and much more. The restaurant has hosted 16″ softball games and sells Chicago speciality foods.
Margotte first came to Colorado from Chicago in the mid-1960s and later founded “Joey’s” on West Colfax in the late 70s.
He opened “Chicago” in 1998. The restaurant moved to its current location opposite Casa Bonita near Pierce in 2002. It will continue with other family members.
Margotte was a member of the West Metro fire board from 2009 to 2014. He was active in the West Colfax Community Association and was a co-founder of the 40 West Arts District.
Margotte leaves behind his wife Luanne, four grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a “museum” of a restaurant where Chicago natives can “go home” without ever leaving Colorado.