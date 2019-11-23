



– Visiting Montclair, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Ethiopian restaurant to a Japanese sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Montclair, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Bertha’s Baja Bistro

Topping the list is traditional American eatery Bertha’s Baja Bistro, which serves breakfast, brunch, burgers and more. Located at 900 Jersey St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.

The offerings at Bertha’s Baja Bistro incorporate New Mexican and classic American flavors. Popular dishes to try here include the fish and chips, bacon-wrapped dates, smoked chicken wings, poke bowl and carne asada tacos.

Little Dragon

Next up is Chinese restaurant Little Dragon, situated at 1305 Krameria St., Suite G. With four stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, expect to find an array of Asian-inspired items such as crispy pork wontons, edamame, vegetable tofu soup, Singapore-style rice noodles, kung pao chicken, lo mein and assorted fried rice options.

Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant

Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant, an Ethiopian dining establishment with bar, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1422 Poplar St. to experience it for yourself.

The menu at Mesob Ethiopian Restaurant features a variety of authentic Ethiopian entrees like Key Wot (spicy beef), Doro Wot (spicy chicken with a boiled egg) and beef tibs stew, each of which comes with a side of injera bread.

Beau’Tea’ Bubbles

Check out Beau’Tea’ Bubbles, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp. You can find the outlet to score bubble tea, juices and smoothies at 723 Quebec St.

Founded in 2018, Beau’Tea’ Bubbles was Colorado’s premier self-serve boba milk tea lounge, as touted on its Yelp page. The cafe also offers a selection of smoothies and coffee drinks.

Kassai Sushi

Finally, there’s Kassai Sushi, a local favorite with four stars out of 196 reviews. Stop by 731 Quebec St. to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese bistro next time you’re in the neighborhood.

Menu items to look for include the yellowtail jalapeño roll, California roll, salmon skin temaki hand roll, spicy crab meat salad, miso soup, tuna tartar and the deep-fried Mexico roll, which consists of cream cheese, spicy tuna and jalapeños with a special sauce.

Article provided by Hoodline.