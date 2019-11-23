DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a quiet weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures at or above where they should be for this time of year. In Denver the normal high right now is around 49 degrees and we should be well above that today and tomorrow. It will be a little breezy at times, especially during the day on Sunday in and near the higher terrain.

Our next storm is currently sitting over the Gulf of Alaska. It will move onto the continent over the next 24 hours and into Colorado by Monday night. We expect much colder air and another round of rain changing to snow. It’s a little too soon to project totals but there are a few of the forecast models that show several inches are possible in the Denver area. We will know more tomorrow once the storm moves onto land and gets sampled by weather stations.

It should be a relatively quick storm with conditions clearing up just in time for Thanksgiving. But then another storm system may impact Colorado as we head into the weekend after the holiday. Stay tuned as we enter a pretty active weather pattern for the last week of November.