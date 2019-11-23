Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they received a call about someone firing a weapon near Denver’s River North Art District. Officers responded to 27th and Blake Streets at around noon on Saturday.
Details about the situation have not been released. Police say there are no reported injuries.
Witnesses tell CBS4 police shot at the person.
ALERT #BREAKING please note the area is 27th and Blake, not 22nd as previously tweeted. Officers are responding. PLS STAY OUT OF THE AREA. #DPD
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 23, 2019
Some witnesses in the area report being on lockdown inside area businesses.