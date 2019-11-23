  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they received a call about someone firing a weapon near Denver’s River North Art District. Officers responded to 27th and Blake Streets at around noon on Saturday.

Details about the situation have not been released. Police say there are no reported injuries.

Witnesses tell CBS4 police shot at the person.

Some witnesses in the area report being on lockdown inside area businesses.

