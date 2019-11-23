



– Mile High Holidays is underway. That’s when we celebrate all the fun holiday happening in Downtown Denver.

There are several new attractions in Downtown Denver this year. The Mile High Tree is 110 feet tall and features some 60,000 lights flashing in-time to music. Shows start every 30-minutes, and you can even see them from inside the tree.

Also new in the light show genre, Night Lights will be showing new 3D projections on the D&F Tower in December. Night Lights runs Thursdays through Sundays in the evenings.

For the first time this year, the Denver Center for Performing Arts Off-Center brings us Camp Christmas, which is an immersive art experience exploring the history of the holiday.

In addition to these new attractions, there are still all the family favorites, including Christkindl Market, Zoo Lights, Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum, the Skating Rink at Skyline Park, and Tuba Christmas.

“It’s the perfect resource to plan your holiday festivities, and plan a holiday getaway. Even if you’re local, it’s okay, you can have a weekend or make a night of it,” said Jayne Buck, Vice President of Tourism at VISIT Denver, of the Mile High Holidays website.

If you are planning a Downtown getaway look for hotel deals starting at $99.

“This is about coming to your center city and soaking it all in. It’s a place to eat, to shop, to stay to skate, to play, the list goes on,” said Tami Door, President of the Downtown Denver Partnership.

