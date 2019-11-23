  • CBS4On Air

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A bus driver who police say caused a crash which sent six children and two adults to the hospital now faces a careless driving charge. The crash happened Sept. 25 at Sable and 136th in Brighton.

All of the injuries were listed as non life-threatening.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

A Brighton 27J school bus crashed at 136th and Sable on Sept. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Police say the driver, 43-year-old Christina Villareal, was tired. They say she did not test positive for drugs or alcohol.

The bus was traveling westbound when it veered to the right. Villareal lost control, police say, and the bus slid and rolled once.

The bus was on the way to Prairie View High School where the students attend school. The children on the bus are enrolled in the special education program.

Villareal has more than 10 years of experience.

