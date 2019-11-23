CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the Arkansas River will be open for the first time in more than 50 years. Some brave kayakers and rafters tested out the new boat chute south of Granite.
It connects the river from Leadville to Cañon City. There are Class III to V rapids in between.
Last shots of #whitewater rafters & kayakers who Thursday tested a $9.1 million @CSUtilities boat chute/fish ladder built on the Arkansas River near Granite. @COParksWildlife
gave $1 million to the project which opens the river from Leadville to Canon City first time since '64. pic.twitter.com/v3HSngf3Cl
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 22, 2019
The more than $9 million Ark River Diversion Rehabilitation Project also has a “fish ladder” to give rainbow trout a way to get through.