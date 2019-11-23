  • CBS4On Air

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A stretch of the Arkansas River will be open for the first time in more than 50 years. Some brave kayakers and rafters tested out the new boat chute south of Granite.

It connects the river from Leadville to Cañon City. There are Class III to V rapids in between.

The more than $9 million Ark River Diversion Rehabilitation Project also has a “fish ladder” to give rainbow trout a way to get through.

