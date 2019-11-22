Comments
(CBS4) – Celebrate German and European holiday traditions at the Christkindl Market. Now through December 23rd, head to 15th and Arapahoe in Downtown Denver for gifts, holiday treats, and live music. It’s free to attend!
www.christkindlmarketdenver.com
Cirque Dreams Holidaze debuts its newest holiday spectacular at the Gaylord Rockies Resort. It’s a broadway musical and cirque adventure wrapped into one stunning show. Tickets start at $29.
Start the holiday season in style Sunday morning at The Brown Palace Hotel. Enjoy the iconic Champagne Cascade as bubbly is poured into the impressive 2-story, 6,000 glass pyramid. Tickets start at $20.
Get ready for an over-the-top holiday extravaganza at Camp Christmas! The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace transforms into an immersive installation of decorations and holiday traditions. Tickets start at $10. Kids 2 and under are free.
tickets.gaylordrockies.com
brownpalace.com/event/champagne-cascade/