



– Looking to sample the best tea around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea sources in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Aurora-area consumers historically spend more in November at food and beverage shops than in most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and business insights for small businesses. Daily spending at Aurora-area food and beverage shops grew to $968 per business in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $1,059, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Jubilee Roasting

First on the list is Jubilee Roasting. Located at 1452 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, it is the highest-rated coffee and tea spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp.

The French Press

Next up is Heather Gardens’ The French Press, situated at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 851 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Legends Coffee

Legends Coffee, located at 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews.

TBaar

A member of the chain TBaar, a spot to score desserts, bubble tea, juices and smoothies in Aurora Hills, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 123A, to see for yourself.

Endless Grind Coffee

Over in Summer Valley, check out Endless Grind Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 17070 E. Quincy Ave.

