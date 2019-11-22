DENVER (CBS4) — Packages of medical and recreational marijuana product were labeled incorrectly and sold recently to the public despite tests that indicated potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold.
Two states agencies, the Colorado Department of Revenue (which is tasked with oversight of the state’s marijuana industry) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, co-authored a press release Friday announcing the technical error and recall.
Labels on several batches of “Harvest” product displayed incorrect testing data due a technical error in the Inventory Tracking System’s software update, the agencies stated in the release.
The affected marijuana was transferred and sold prior to the error’s discovery.
The list of products:
Medical Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Blue Dream Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19 Sold From: 402-00390, AJC Industries LLC dba TweedLeaf Produced by: 403-01850
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Blue Dream Harvest Number: Blue Dream 10/14/19 Sold From: 402-01201 MMJ 95 LLC dba TweedLeaf
Produced by: 403-01850
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: 9LB Hammer Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4 Sold From: 402-01064, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics
Produced by: 403-01657
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: 9LB Hammer Harvest Number: N26-9LB Hammer 10/8 T4 Sold From: 402-00867, CG Industry LLC dba Cross Genetics
Produced by: 403-01657
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Super Lemon Haze Harvest Number: Super Lemon Haze 10/8/19 Sold From: 402-01066 Troy Enterprises LLC dba Elevations
Produced by: 403-01467
Retail Marijuana – Sold between October 21 and November 14, 2019.
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Ghost Cake Killah Harvest Number: GCK.F8.100719 Sold From: 402R-00600, Smoked Colorado INC dba Mighty Tree
Produced by: 403R-00314
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Grape Ape Harvest Number: Grape Ape – 10.17.2019. Sold From: 402R-00477, Natural Alternatives For Health LLC
Produced by: 403R-01092
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Snowball Harvest Number: SB-F2-101619 Sold From: 402R-00138, Colorado Product Services LLC dba Doctors Garden
Produced by: 403R-00373, 403R-00182
- Product Type: Buds/Trim Item Name: Snowball Harvest Number: SB-F2-101619 Sold From: 402R-00038, Cannabis King LLC dba Green Dragon Colorado
Produced by: 403R-00373, 403R-00182
The state agencies advised consumers in possession of these products to return them to the stores where they were purchased. The products will be disposed of.
Also, anyone who experienced adverse health affects or illness after consuming product is asked to see a physician immediately and report the illness to the store from which the product was purchased.
The technical error has been corrected, according to the state agencies.