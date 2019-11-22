SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the full list of delays Friday morning
(CBS4) – Snowy conditions on Friday morning prompted a few school district administrators in the Denver metro area to delay the opening of school. That included the Cherry Creek School District.

Snowy conditions outside the Colorado State Capitol at daybreak on Friday. (credit: CBS)

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation sent out a travel advisory just after 7 a.m. They said conditions are slick on roads all throughout the region. They said 100 of the state’s snowplows were out clearing roads in the Denver area, including on Interstate 25.

“Of particular concern is I-25 south of Denver to Monument where icy conditions can make for a very difficult commute. The root causes of crashes last night were motorists driving too fast and following too closely,” CDOT officials stated in a news release, referring to crashes Thursday night including at Castle Pines (multiple crash, at least 11 vehicles involved) and in Larkspur.

See the full list of school delays.

