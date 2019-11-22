LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– It was along busy Windemere Street near Belleview Avenue in Littleton where Katie Barrett had left her car Thursday morning. The dark green 2000 Nissan Xterra was there… and then gone.
The SUV has a CU Buffs sticker on the on the back and hail damage on the hood. After starting the vehicle, Barrett then went back inside to get her contact lenses.
“I was in the house a minute-and-a-half. I looked out my son’s window and my car was gone,” she said.
To the thieves, a “puffer,” a running car with no one inside, was an easy target.
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger asked, “Can you afford a new car?”
Barrett replied, “No, I’m a single mom with six kids, four at home now.”
She had thought she might have been able to handle Christmas for her family, but not now.
And while holding back tears she explained this was more than just a car, “It is transportation for me to provide for my family.”
Anyone with information is being asked to call Littleton police.