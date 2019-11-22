(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos (3-7) hit the road in consecutive weeks as they try to get their second road victory of the year. Standing in their way is the Buffalo Bills (7-3) led by second-year quarterback Josh Allen. Here are the four things to watch for in Sunday’s bout.

Can Brandon Allen Solve the Buffalo Bills Stout Pass Defense?

The Denver Broncos offense has picked up the scoring under Brandon Allen averaging 23.5 points in the two games he’s started. Overall, Allen has completed 29-of-59 passes for 433 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Allen has picked up his yards in big chunks. Seven of his completions are for 20 yards or more and three of his completions were good for 40 yards of more.

He’ll be put to the test against a Buffalo Bills pass defense that allows 197.8 yards per game, which is third best in the NFL. The Bills are also one of five teams that have held opponents to fewer than 250 passing yards in 8 or more games this season.

The Continued Emergence of Noah Fant and Courtland Sutton

When Allen looks to throw, the ball is usually headed in the direction of Noah Fant or Courtland Sutton. In the past two games, Sutton has 10 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown and Fant has seven receptions for 175 yards and a score.

The two have combined for 344 of receiving yards in the last two games, which is 79.4 percent of the passing offense.

Will the Broncos hold the Bills below 17 Points?

It might sound simple, but the Broncos road to victory could be as easy keeping the Bills below 17 points. When Buffalo scores 17 points or more they are 6-0. When they scored below 17 points they are 1-3.

In an interesting twist, the Bills defense allows 17 points a game, which is third in the NFL. Hopefully a scoring trend could end this week for the orange and blue. Denver is one of two teams to score fewer than 25 points in every game this season. The other team is the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills Special Kick Return Unit

The Buffalo Bills have the best kick return unit in the league averaging of 30.4 yards per return. The Bills don’t get a lot of opportunities to return kicks, but when they do, they’re effective. In just 15 kick returns this season, five have gone for 30 yards or more.

Top return man Andre Roberts had a 66-yard return and a 44-yard return in two of the last three games. Both long returns led to touchdown drives for the Bills.