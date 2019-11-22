DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver police detective who found missing toddler Miracle Adu on Thursday night talked about his experience. He broke into the car to get to the 18-month-old while it was snowing and freezing outside.
The detective said he broke a window on the Fiat to get to Miracle, who was still in her car seat. He said she was crying and scared. Miracle was found in a Fiat at North Monaco Parkway and MLK Jr. Boulevard.
The detective immediately called for paramedics to help. Miracle was rushed to Children’s Hospital. It is unclear how long she was in the car.
Miracle was last seen with her mother, Tiffany Hardy, in the 2700 block of Gaylord Street in Denver around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The baby’s father reported both of them missing just after noon on Thursday.
Hardy was located Thursday morning at East 4th Avenue and Leyden Street in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, without Miracle. According to police, Hardy was naked and incoherent at the time she was found.
Aurora police said Miracle was found several miles away Thursday night, seemingly unharmed, in Hardy’s 2016 Fiat.
Denver Police Division Chief Joe Montoya said the investigation into what happened continues. Montoya said that Hardy may be a victim or may be facing charges.