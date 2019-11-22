(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos (3-7) hit the East Coast for the second game of their road trip against the upstart Buffalo Bills (7-3). Believe it or not, the Bills have the third best record in the AFC. Denver will be the only team from the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone Buffalo will play this year. With that, here are the four matchups to keep an eye on in Sunday’s game.

Courtland Sutton vs Tre’Davious White

The emergence of Courtland Sutton has arrived and it looks like it’s here to stay. The Broncos second year receiver is fourth in the AFC with 805 receiving yards. In the three games since Emmanuel Sanders was traded, Sutton has hauled in 13 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll be matched up against Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White and Buffalo’s top tier pass defense. But there will be opportunities to make plays against the Bills as they allowed Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker to have seven catches for 135 yards last week. If Sutton is singled up on White, expect Brandon Allen to throw the ball Sutton’s way no matter if he’s covered.

Chris Harris vs John Brown

When Josh Allen reaches back to throw he looks in the direction of wide receiver John Brown. Brown leads the AFC with 81.7 receiving yards per game.

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris is known for limiting the opposing teams top receiver, but he and the rest of Denver’s secondary is looking for a rebound performance as Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs had five catches for 121 yards and touchdown last week.

Ron Leary vs Jordan Phillips

Time to give the big guys some love in what will be the matchup of the afternoon up front. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips leads Buffalo with seven sacks. Standing at 6-6, 341 pounds, Phillips is able to be a run stuffer as he also has 17 tackles.

Broncos guard Ron Leary is the team’s most experienced offensive lineman and he’s battling a couple injuries. He has been limited in practice with shoulder and neck injuries. On passing downs, Leary will have to be careful blocking Phillips as he has six holding penalties this season.

Von Miller vs Cody Ford

The Buffalo Bills could be without starting right tackle Ty Nsekhe who is week-to-week with an ankle injury. With him possibly out, stepping into the lineup would be rookie right tackle Cody Ford. That would bode well for Von Miller, who would be rushing opposite of Ford.

Miller got back into sack department last week with one sack against the Vikings and is tied with Derek Wolfe for the team lead in sacks with five.