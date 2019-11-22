SCHOOL CLOSINGSSee the full list of delays Friday morning
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Denver Shooting

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have confirmed that a child was shot in Denver overnight. It happened at a home near the Park Hill Golf Course.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened early Friday morning apparently inside the house, which is located at the intersection of Harrison Street and Bruce Randolph Avenue.

(credit: CBS)

A CBS4 crew outside the home after daybreak spotted a bullet hole in a window of the home.

(credit: CBS)

The age of the child and other details about the shooting so far haven’t been released. It’s also not clear if the child is still alive.

Ben Warwick

