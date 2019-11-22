BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter driving even for the most seasoned drivers usually comes with a set of challenges, and it’s worth reviewing some safety tips to stay safe on the road. Michal Michalkow runs First Gear Skid School where he teaches drivers young and old to feel comfortable traveling through snow and icy conditions.
Michalkow says there are two key things to keep in mind when you walk out to frosty condition: the first is to make sure you clear all the snow and ice of your car, and the second is think, slow and steady.
He has the following basic instructions for drivers, once they hit the road.
• To reduce tires spinning, accelerate slowly
• Be aware of how much traction your wheels are making with the road. Wet roads may suddenly change to ice as temperatures drop.
• Don’t make sudden turns.
• Slow down before making a turn.
• Keep a point of fixation — in other words, where your eyes fixate should be where your wheels are directed.
• Allow more distance between you and other cars.
• If your car starts to slide downhill, try to find the clearest escape route.
And lastly, he says know your vehicle, make sure you check your tires and fluids to keep the car in top shape.