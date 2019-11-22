Filed Under:Denver Botanic Gardens, Mile High Holidays, Winter Gift Market


DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens is holding its annual Winter Gift Market, where 63 vendors have all kinds of gifts for sale. You can find everything from made-made jewelry and candles, to paintings and food items. It’s a great opportunity to shop local, and also get an early start on your holiday shopping.

Winter Gift Market at Denver Botanic Gardens.

Winter Gift Market at Denver Botanic Gardens. (credit CBS)

“This event is great for everyone because there is a variety of things. Hopefully someone on your shopping list can benefit from the things here,” said Erin Bird, Communications Director for the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Winter Gift Market runs Friday, November 22nd & Saturday, November 23rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the Gardens and the Market are free.

There are several fun holiday shopping opportunities, including:

11/22 – 12/23                                Christkindl Market
11/30 – 12/15 (Weekends Only)    Fetch Holiday Market
12/14                                             Winter Fest on Fillmore Plaza
12/14 – 12/15                                Jackalope Denver Winter Fair

