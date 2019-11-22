DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Botanic Gardens is holding its annual Winter Gift Market, where 63 vendors have all kinds of gifts for sale. You can find everything from made-made jewelry and candles, to paintings and food items. It’s a great opportunity to shop local, and also get an early start on your holiday shopping.
“This event is great for everyone because there is a variety of things. Hopefully someone on your shopping list can benefit from the things here,” said Erin Bird, Communications Director for the Denver Botanic Gardens.
LINK: Denver Botanic Gardens Winter Gift Market
Winter Gift Market runs Friday, November 22nd & Saturday, November 23rd from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the Gardens and the Market are free.
There are several fun holiday shopping opportunities, including:
11/22 – 12/23 Christkindl Market
11/30 – 12/15 (Weekends Only) Fetch Holiday Market
12/14 Winter Fest on Fillmore Plaza
12/14 – 12/15 Jackalope Denver Winter Fair
LINK: Mile High Holidays