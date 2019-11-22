DENVER (CBS4) — Prosecutors say a Denver gang member has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for selling dozens of high-powered guns — including machine guns and silencers. Andres Luna, III, age 47, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for possession of a machine gun and distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Prosecutors say Luna, and his codefendant, Jose Trujillo, believed the guns were headed to Mexican drug cartels.
Trujillo was previously sentenced to serve 87 months in federal prison for similar conduct.
“According to arguments in court and court documents… ATF agents began investigating Luna in November 2017 after he told a confidential informant that he was a Sureno gang member recently released from federal prison and looking to sell cocaine,” prosecutors stated.
“During the investigation, Luna sold 2 pounds of methamphetamine to investigators as well as firearms, including a stolen firearm,” prosecutors stated. “Luna began selling firearms without serial numbers, commonly called ‘Ghost Guns.'”
“The investigation revealed that his accomplice Jose Trujillo was making these guns. Luna and Trujillo repeatedly sold such firearms to the undercover agents, even after the agents told the men that firearms were being provided to Sinaloa cartel members. Luna and Trujillo also sold fully automatic firearms and tools that make semi-automatic rifles convert into automatic weapons.”
Prosecutors say Luna sold a total of 45 guns to undercover ATF agents.
“Taking dozens of illegal high powered machine guns and rifles off the street has an immediate impact on violent crime,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “More importantly, getting lengthy sentences for those who make and sell them will have a lasting impact of public safety in Colorado.”