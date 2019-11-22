BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Aidan Atkinson, an 18-year-old quarterback at Fairview High School, has been arrested in Boulder in a sex assault case. Atkinson was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Friday on multiple felony charges after a months-long investigation.
The Boulder Police Department stated in a press release that the criminal behavior took place on a party bus in 2018 at which time Atkinson was a juvenile. There were multiple female victims, and they were all juveniles. The Daily Camera first reported the story.
Police said detectives would like to talk to people who they haven’t already spoken with who witnessed what happened on the party bus on Sept. 15, 2018. They are hoping to gather photos or videos taken from that night. They also are encouraging anyone “who feels they may have been victimized in a similar way” to contact them.
The Fairview Knights play the Cherry Creek High School Bruins at 7 p.m. Friday night in a playoff game. The Class 5A quarterfinals game takes place at Stutler Bowl Stadium in Greenwood Village. It’s not clear so far if Atkinson will play in that game.
Atkinson committed to play football in college at Northwestern University. See his player profile at 247Sports.com.
Boulder police requests that anyone who can help them with their investigation contact one of these two detectives:
– Kara Wills, (303) 441-3482
– Sarah Cantu, (303) 441-4382
People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimeshurt.com.