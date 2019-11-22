Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A 6-year-old boy named Adrian Salazar was shot in the chest and injured in Denver overnight after bullets were fired into his house. It happened near the Park Hill Golf Course early Friday morning.
Salazar’s house is located at the intersection of Harrison Street and Bruce Randolph Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and doctors said he had a “good prognosis,” according to a Denver police tweet. His sister Nileah Salazar told CBS4 a single bullet hit him in the chest.
Police said they suspect more than one person fired bullets into the home. A CBS4 crew reporting from outside the home after daybreak spotted several bullet holes in a window. Neighbors also said they heard several shots.
Anyone with information about the shooting that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-7867.