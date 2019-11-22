DENVER (CBS4)– Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash that involved more than 50 vehicles at the 6th Avenue and Interstate 25 interchange. What caused the crash is being investigated. All lanes of 6th Avenue were closed just before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The extent of the injuries was unknown but police said there were no life-threatening injuries.
US 6 (6th Ave) EB/WB: Crash at I-25. Road closed both directions due to crash, use alternate route, no estimated time to reopen. https://t.co/jT7bK9N1qg
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 22, 2019
Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue are closed at Kalamath and eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed at Federal Boulevard.
#TRAFFIC #DPD Officers are on-scene with a large-scale weather-related, multi-vehicle crash @ EB 6th Ave & SB I-25. No life threatening injuries have been reported. WB 6th Ave is closed at Kalamath. EB 6th Ave is closed at Federal Blvd. #Denver pic.twitter.com/5zfCOSTZ3J
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 22, 2019
Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation. What caused the crash is being investigated.