Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 6, Bene-mania!Fall can get pretty wild for our anchors and their schedules, and unfortunately Michael Spencer couldn't make this week's Welcome To The Sports Office. But don't worry, Romi and Ryan were joined by special guest, Jim Benemann! He joins the set to talk about the Nuggets finally looking like the Nuggets, All Hail Cale, and of course some great behind-the-scenes footage of the trip to Minnesota this past weekend.

2 hours ago

Denver DA Charges 13 In Hells Angels Raid
The suspects range in age from 27 to 81 years old.
2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Brighton Teen Considered Quitting Vaping Success Story
The senior in high school says he quit vaping with some help.
2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Krystal Lee Video Describes Kelsey Berreth Murder Scene
Lee will be sentenced next month in connection to her role in the murder.
2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Skier Triggers Avalanche Near Marble
The backcountry skiers were able to avoid getting caught in the slide.
2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Granite Boat Chute Connects Arkansas River From Leadville to Canon City
This is the first time the stretch of the Arkansas River has been open in 50+ years.
2 hours ago

2 hours ago