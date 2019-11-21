(HOODLINE) – Looking to sample the best wraps around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top wrap hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Aurora area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of online reputation management and email marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants rose to $27 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Coco Loco
First on the list is Coco Loco. Located at 2353 S. Havana St., Suite D14 ,in Dayton Triangle, it is the highest-rated wrap spot in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.
MAD Greens
Next up is MAD Greens, situated at 23973 E. Prospect Ave., Suite D. With four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Madinah Bakery
Dam East-West’s Madinah Bakery, located at 3126 S. Parker Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot four stars out of 14 reviews
Article provided by Hoodline.