(CBS4) – You can make a holiday special for children in need by giving them gifts from their letters to Santa, and the U.S. Postal Service can help you do it.
During the long-held Christmas tradition, thousands of volunteers respond to letters from children listing their holiday wishes.
LINK: uspsoperationsanta.com
2019 is the first time the program will help children in Denver.