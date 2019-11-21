SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

(CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow posted a series of videos and photos on Instagram Tuesday — announcing he was saying his final goodbye to his dog, named Bronco after his days of playing for Denver.

Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“One of the toughest goodbyes. Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever – thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories,” Tebow wrote.

