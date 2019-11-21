Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the semi truck driver accused of causing the April 25 fiery crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall in Jefferson County, appeared in court on Thursday. He pleaded not guilty in the crash.
Four people were killed and 28 vehicles were damaged or destroyed when Aguilera-Mederos’ out-of-control semi slammed into cars and trucks.
Aguilera-Mederos faces a total of 41 charges for the fiery crash on I-70 in April. The charges include vehicular homicide and attempted assault. He has been ordered to stand trial on all counts.
The trial is set for March 2020.
At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.