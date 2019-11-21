



– A prominent animal rights group is calling on CU Boulder to end their live mascot tradition now that Ralphiv V has retired. PETA says that “Time’s Up” on using live animals as props for sports.

In a release, the group says that times change. They’re calling on the University of Colorado to end their tradition of running a buffalo across the football field before and at halftime of college football games. The tradition is continually ranked as one of the best in college sports.

PETA says that live animal mascots have been injured when brought out onto the field for games and that crowd-pleasing costumed humans are the best alternative. Cornell University, the University of California-Los Angeles, and Brown University are among the schools that have switched away from live animal mascots.

“Bringing a live animal into a stadium full of screaming fans is dangerous for everyone involved and no picnic for the animal,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a release. “PETA is calling on CU-Boulder to recognize that other living, feeling beings aren’t sports props and retired its live-mascot program.”