AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are asking for help finding an 18-month-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night. Police say Miracle Adu was last seen with her mother, Tiffany Hardy, in the 2700 block of Gaylord Street in Denver around 5 p.m.
Hardy was located Thursday morning at East 4th Avenue and Leyden Street in Denver, without Miracle. According to an Endangered Missing Person Alert, Hardy was found naked and incoherent.
Miracle has purple and white braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket. If you see Miracle, police want you to call 911.
Police are also looking for Hardy’s car — an orange 2018 Fiat with Colorado license plate VQJ186.