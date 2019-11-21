Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are asking for help finding a 2-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night. Police say Miracle Abu was last seen with her mother, Tiffany Hardy, in the 2700 block of Gaylord Street in Denver around 5 p.m.

Miracle Abu (credit: Aurora Police)

Hardy was located Thursday morning at East 4th Avenue and Leyden Street in Denver, without Miracle. Police say Hardy was incoherent.

Tiffany Hardy (credit: Aurora Police)

Miracle has purple and white braids and was last seen wearing a pink jacket. If you see Miracle, police want you to call 911.

Police are also looking for Hardy’s car — an orange 2018 Fiat with Colorado license plate VQJ186.

(credit: Aurora Police)

