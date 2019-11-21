SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed after a fatal crash. The crash happened Thursday morning in Summit County between a commercial truck and another vehicle.
So far it’s not clear what caused the accident, but black ice was being reported by emergency crews while they were responding to the crash.
US 6 EB/WB: Road closed between MM 220 and MM 229. No estimated time to reopen. Alternate route advised. Hazmat vehicles are to stage at Eisenhower Tunnel and will be run at the top of the hour or as traffic allows. https://t.co/H9fHDgK4T7
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 21, 2019
A photo from the scene taken by a passerby showed a double trailer truck off the side of the highway in snowy conditions.
Authorities have not said whether one person or more than one was killed. It’s also not clear if there were other injuries.