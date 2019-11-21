SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Deadly Crash, Fatal Accident, Fatal Car Crash, Highway 6, Summit County News, Traffic Accident

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Highway 6 over Loveland Pass is closed after a fatal crash. The crash happened Thursday morning in Summit County between a commercial truck and another vehicle.

A commercial truck crashed in Summit County on Loveland Pass on Highway 6 in Colorado’s mountains on Thursday morning. (credit: TJ Sanders Krystal 93 radio)

So far it’s not clear what caused the accident, but black ice was being reported by emergency crews while they were responding to the crash.

A photo from the scene taken by a passerby showed a double trailer truck off the side of the highway in snowy conditions.

Authorities have not said whether one person or more than one was killed. It’s also not clear if there were other injuries.

