DENVER (CBS4) – Cyclists, get your bike rides in now. The owner of the Denver B-cycle is closing up shop and stopping bike service at the end of January.
Denver Bike Sharing, the nonprofit owner and operator of Denver B-cycle, is ending the service. It’s part of a “potential transition” that will result in collaboration with a new vendor on a new product. B-cycle will end on Jan. 30, 2020.
“We are faced with an aging system that needs to be replaced,” Denver Bike Sharing executive director Mike Pletsch said in a press release. “Upgrading our current product is not financially viable. Our contract with B-cycle LLC is up at the end of January so unfortunately there will be a gap in service as we move through this transition.”
Pletsch said the landscape of shared transportation has changed dramatically and created new challenged for sustainable bike-sharing. Tourists and walk-up customers have been the backbone of their service, and increased competition has impacted the service over the last two years.
Denver Public Works, who partnered with Denver Bike Share to run the service, will put operation of the service out to bid, creating a potential lifeline for the service.