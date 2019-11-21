SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Cyclists, get your bike rides in now. The owner of the Denver B-cycle is closing up shop and stopping bike service at the end of January.

Denver Bike Sharing, the nonprofit owner and operator of Denver B-cycle, is ending the service. It’s part of a “potential transition” that will result in collaboration with a new vendor on a new product. B-cycle will end on Jan. 30, 2020.

The B-Cycle Program (credit: CBS)

“We are faced with an aging system that needs to be replaced,” Denver Bike Sharing executive director Mike Pletsch said in a press release. “Upgrading our current product is not financially viable. Our contract with B-cycle LLC is up at the end of January so unfortunately there will be a gap in service as we move through this transition.”

Pletsch said the landscape of shared transportation has changed dramatically and created new challenged for sustainable bike-sharing. Tourists and walk-up customers have been the backbone of their service, and increased competition has impacted the service over the last two years.

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Works, who partnered with Denver Bike Share to run the service, will put operation of the service out to bid, creating a potential lifeline for the service.

