GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – A woman who was seriously injured in a deadly home explosion caused by an abandoned gas pipeline is urging Colorado regulators to verify that energy firms are ensuring with tougher safety rules. Erin Martinez spoke Thursday as state regulators consider new safety regulations prompted in large part by a 2017 explosion that killed her husband and brother.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is holding hearings in Greeley before taking action on proposed rules that focus on flowlines, which connect oil and gas wells to other equipment.
RELATED: NTSB Report On Firestone Home Explosion Criticizes Decision To Build Near Gas Pipelines
Thousands of miles of flowlines exist in Colorado.
An unmapped, abandoned and leaking flowline saturated the soil near Martinez’s home with odorless gas before the April 2017 blast. A NTSB report released in October criticized local authorities for allowing homes to be built next to oil and gas fields without first mapping out where all the pipelines were.
Anadarko Petroleum owned those defunct pipelines.
According to a statement by Anadarko, the company owned and operated the vertical natural gas well at the center of the explosion. That well was located approximately 200 feet from the Martinez home.
In May of last year, Anadarko reached a settlement with the families. Details about the settlement were not released.
