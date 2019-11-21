AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The fifth annual “Light Their Way Home” event is taking place Thursday night and the two following nights at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora. Volunteers at the event light one electronic candle for every Coloradan who was killed in foreign wars. More than 6,200 glass luminarias will be lit.
“Each year more people come to visit and the event has become a tradition for many of our volunteers who help with the three-night display. Light Their Way Home brings them closer to the fallen and gives new meaning to the holidays for all who take part,” said Rick Crandall, president of the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation, in a prepared statement.
The memorial gives Gold Star Families a moment to reflect on the light their loved ones brought to this world.
Crandall told CBS4 last year that names continue to be added to the memorial as dated records are still being updated to reflect who was a native of Colorado during their service.
The Colorado Freedom Memorial is located at 756 Telluride Street just east of the intersection between 6th Avenue and Airport Boulevard. “Light Their Way Home” starts at 5 p.m. and continues through 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Visit www.coloradofreedommemorial.com for more information.