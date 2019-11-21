



– The Denver Center for the Performing Arts Off-Center presents “Camp Christmas,” an immersive art experience that really brings Christmas alive.

“It’s a selfie palace, a light show, and a bar,” said creator, Lonnie Hanzon.

It’s also a story, a spectacle, and a sensory experience.

“We’re telling the story of how we’ve celebrated this thing we call Christmas for the last 2,000-plus years,” Hanzon told CBS4.

Hanzon’s creation completely immerses you in all things Christmas, the lights, the images, and the traditions that have been passed down through the ages.

“There are instruction in your field guide, as well as, signage, as well as, activities in each area that you can participate in with the people that you’re with,” Hanzon explained.

You can earn “merry” badges for activities in each of the areas. Hanzon is from Colorado, and a lover of the holiday. He’s done several Christmas installations, but this one is particularly ambitious.

“It’s been really fun to do the research on this project,” he said.

“Camp Christmas” travels from Ancient Rome to modern day, includes Christmas Marie Antoinette, the Fairyland Bridge, and a Sugar Disco.

“In the Sugar Disco, I’ll be cooking up sugar every morning. We bring it up to 400 – 500 degrees and actually pour hard candies. And the 16-foot tree will be made out of 500 pounds of sugar, and that will take a couple of weeks,” Hanzon explained.

This exhibit has something for every age. It’s really made to remind us of the customs that make this a special time of year.

“Christmas season is really the antidote to the fact that it’s dark and it’s cold. And it really shouldn’t be the stressful thing that we often think that it is.”

LINK: For Tickets & Information to “Camp Christmas”

“Camp Christmas” runs from November 21st to January 5th in The Hangar at Stanley Marketplace. Tickets start at $8, and it’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Camp Christmas” is one part of the theater offerings during the holiday season. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is also hosting:

11/23 – 11/24 The Hip Hop Nutcracker

12/3 – 12/8 Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12/14 – 12/15 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

12/22 TubaChristmas

12/24 – 1/5 Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville

LINK: Mile High Holidays